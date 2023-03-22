Stricker Ranch and Homesite puts renovation funds to good use

HANSEN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Stricker Ranch, Homesite and Rock Creek Station were one of the places people stopped at as they were traveling west.

The site remains mostly the same as it did in the 1800′s.

But over the past year, $600,000 worth of renovations and improvements have been put into the site.

The Idaho State Historical Society, Friends of Stricker Ranch, and Preservation Twin Falls have been working to preserve the history at the ranch - in turn, making it more available for people to visit.

Some of the work that has been done is building a pavilion for classes and giving people a place to sit while there.

Second is putting in new signage all along the trail.

They also worked to preserve the roofs of the old cellars and on the original home.

Most of the money to do those renovations came from the Idaho State Historical Society, and from the Bauer’s Trust, The Seagraves Foundation, and the Kevron Foundation.

“I love Stricker Ranch, I think it is one of the best places for us to understand where European settlement starts in the Magic Valley, Twin Falls growing up between Rock Creek Station and Desert Station, is so important for us to understand our heritage and our history and how Twin Falls began is right here,” said Justin Vipperman, a board member on the Idaho State Historical Society.

He is hopeful that the new additions to the site will encourage more people and schools to come out and experience the history for themselves.

“I think that with the new updates it makes it easier for a 4th grade teacher who teaches Idaho history to bring classes out here to be able to tour what is going on, you’ve got the museum which is great, but now you’ve got this great pavilion which allows teachers to be able to bring their students out and get a different perspective,” said Vipperman.

The ranch is run by Friends of Stricker, which is a volunteer organization, they are having a volunteer training this Saturday at the ranch from2:00 to 3:00 p.m. if you are interested in volunteering at the site.

