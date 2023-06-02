T.F.F.D. takes part in yearly F.A.A. training at the Magic Valley Regional Airport

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In order to keep up with certifications and regulations, the Twin Falls Fire Department regularly holds active training exercises to hone their skills.

On Wednesday, it was time to get the Magic Valley Regional Airport involved.

“This year we were fortunate enough to bring in a company that brought in a prop,” said T.F.F.D. Deputy Chief Mitchell Brooks.

That company is called 139FIRE – and that “prop”, or basically a mocked aircraft disaster scenario, is a single unit, mounted onto a flatbed trailer that dispenses propane fueled flames from designated points.

That meant the T.F.F.D. F.A.A. certification was able to be conducted right here in Twin Falls.

“This year we were fortunate enough to partner up with this company to bring it here. So, there is less logistical nightmares in the background, and we get to have it in our backyard essentially,” said Brooks.

The T.F.F.D. has one, permanently stationed, ARFF operator at the airport, working in 48-hour shifts.

So, it’s important that these first responders are ready to go at the drop of a hat. And training like this allows that to happen.

“It’s very important to have somebody out here, it’s a big facility and the airport is doing some great things, they’re expanding. So, we’re just happy to be able to support them,” said Brooks.

For the airport, it’s all about collaboration and knowing what to do in case the worst were to happen.

“Twin Falls Airport Operations staff partners with the Twin Falls Fire Department to run our aircraft and rescues fire fighting program and today were completing our FAA live fire burn to allow and practice using their equipment and make sure they’re proficient,” said airport Supervisor Matt Barnes.

And with the Magic Valley Air Show just weeks away, this type of training just happened to come up at the right time.

“It’s just timing… our requirement it to do it every year, this time of year, we must complete this training. So, it just happened to be coincidence that our airshow will be here soon,” said Barnes.

