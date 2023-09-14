Student arrested for bringing a weapon to Jerome High School

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Jerome Police arrested a student Thursday for bringing a weapon to school.

In an email to parents sent by Supt. Pat Charlton, Jerome High School administration received a tip that a student might have brought a weapon on campus.

The high school was placed on lockdown while authorities investigated.

According to the letter, the administration and law enforcement found the student and the weapon and took the student into custody.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.