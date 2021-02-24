Advertisement

Lincoln County commissioners receive update on massive wind farm project

The project could possibly break ground in the summer of 2022 if everything goes right
The proposed project includes an estimated 400 wind energy generating turbines up 740 feet tall,
The proposed project includes an estimated 400 wind energy generating turbines up 740 feet tall,
By Steve Kirch
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 9:57 AM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Lincoln County commissioners received an update on the massive wind farm project that could possibly break ground in the summer of 2022 if everything goes right.

On Monday, the Bureau of Land Management updated the commissioners on Magic Valley Energy, LLC’s Lava Ridge Wind project.

The proposed project has been projected around $1 billion dollars, and it will be located primarily on public land administered by BLM, located 25 miles northeast of Twin Falls within the counties of Lincoln, Jerome and Minidoka.

The proposed project includes an estimated 400 wind energy generating turbines up 740 feet tall, six substations, and the project would encompass somewhere between 1,300 to 1,700 acres.

The BLM is currently doing a comprehensive environmental impact study on the project that could be completed by the summer of 2022.

Some of the concerns the commissioner and residents have are how will the wind farm impact livestock grazing, national resources and wildlife.

“If they can reasonably and responsibly say that they are going to mitigate those issues, and everything comes back good environmentally, I think it is a project that we would support,” said Rebecca Wood, Lincoln County commissioner. “It would be great for Lincoln County.”

Wood said Magic Valley Energy, LLC is preparing to take out a substantial bond that will cover the cost of reclamation if the wind farm doesn’t last past 25 years and comes down.

The commissioner said Magic Valley Energy and BLM are planning public input meetings on the project sometime in the upcoming months.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family tells KMVT Lisa Beck was found dead at her home in Buhl on February 14th. Another...
Family reacts to Buhl mother’s unexpected death
A snowmobiler has been killed in an avalanche Northwest of Ketchum. (Credit: Sawtooth Avalanche...
UPDATE: Snowmobiler killed in avalanche Northwest of Ketchum
A retired Buhl man’s mission to supplement his income without getting government assistance has...
Buhl man receives outpouring of country-wide support
Ballot
‘Greater Idaho’ to be on May ballot in five Oregon counties
A two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon sent three people to an area hospital.
3 taken to area hospital following Twin Falls County crash

Latest News

Record-breaking cold and winter storms in the U.S. Have forced the cancellation of thousands of...
Blood donors needed following severe weather across U.S.
Wolves could be hunted year-round in the state with no limits in all but a rugged area of...
Legislation aims to drastically reduce Idaho wolf population
One Magic Valley high school is ensuring their students are ready for real-life once they...
Magic Valley High School creates a program to prepare students for life
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare announced Tuesday it will begin requiring people to...
Idaho to require proof of residency or work to obtain COVID-19 vaccine