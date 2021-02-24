Lincoln County commissioners receive update on massive wind farm project

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Lincoln County commissioners received an update on the massive wind farm project that could possibly break ground in the summer of 2022 if everything goes right.

On Monday, the Bureau of Land Management updated the commissioners on Magic Valley Energy, LLC’s Lava Ridge Wind project.

The proposed project has been projected around $1 billion dollars, and it will be located primarily on public land administered by BLM, located 25 miles northeast of Twin Falls within the counties of Lincoln, Jerome and Minidoka.

The proposed project includes an estimated 400 wind energy generating turbines up 740 feet tall, six substations, and the project would encompass somewhere between 1,300 to 1,700 acres.

The BLM is currently doing a comprehensive environmental impact study on the project that could be completed by the summer of 2022.

Some of the concerns the commissioner and residents have are how will the wind farm impact livestock grazing, national resources and wildlife.

“If they can reasonably and responsibly say that they are going to mitigate those issues, and everything comes back good environmentally, I think it is a project that we would support,” said Rebecca Wood, Lincoln County commissioner. “It would be great for Lincoln County.”

Wood said Magic Valley Energy, LLC is preparing to take out a substantial bond that will cover the cost of reclamation if the wind farm doesn’t last past 25 years and comes down.

The commissioner said Magic Valley Energy and BLM are planning public input meetings on the project sometime in the upcoming months.

