Cow gives birth to four live bull calves in Buhl

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A cow in Buhl did something while giving birth that its owners thought they would never see in their lifetime. In fact, it is something that few ranchers ever see.

“Before she gave birth she was really big. She was huge, and my wife kept saying joking, ‘she is going to have triplets,’ and I said, ‘oh no she is just big’,” said Buhl rancher Stuart Wengreen.

But he and his wife were both wrong. Their eight-year-old Black Angus cow gave birth to four live bull calves. Wengreen said the cow has had one calf every year for six or seven years, and this is the first time any of his cows has had quadruplets.

“I have had six or seven sets of twins in one year. This year I only have one set, and now I got whatever you call four of them,” Wengreen said.

He said his wife did some research on the internet and the odds of a cow birthing four calves is 1 in 700,000, but having four calves alive is 1 in 11.2 million.

“They were born on St. Patrick’s Day so if that means anything,” said Wengreen with a laugh and smile.

The Idaho Extension Service in Twin Falls also commented on how rare the feat is. Wengreen said another thing that was unique about the situation was that the mother was able to give birth to the calves unassisted.

“I was surprised when I got there and there were four live calves, and she cleaned off two of them really good,” he said.

Right now they are looking good and three of the bull calves are being bottle-fed, and the other one is being nursed by the mother.

“Keeping them healthy and going and stuff, because now I have to be their mother, and feed them two to three times a day,” Wengreen said.

