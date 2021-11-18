Idaho Congressmen join GOP senators in challenge to Biden vaccine mandate

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Senators Mike Crapo and Jim Risch joined Idaho Representatives Mike Simpson and Russ Fulcher in introducing a new challenge to President Biden’s vaccine mandate.

The new challenge will invoke the Congressional Review Act by bringing forward a joint resolution of disapproval of Biden’s mandate. The move, which is the official process for eliminating an executive branch rule, is guaranteed a vote on the Senate floor.

“Vaccines have historically proven to be vital to the public health goal of disease prevention. We had record vaccine development, thanks to American medical ingenuity and Operation Warp Speed. However, a one-size-fits-all federal mandate on vaccines and private business practices is not a reasonable solution now--or ever,” said Senator Crapo in part.

“The Congressional Review Act is an important tool to provide legislative oversight regarding rulemaking of executive agency bureaucrats who were not elected and are not held accountable by their constituents. This rule impacts not only the independence of our private businesses but also the confidential and private nature of our health decisions. I join my Idaho constituents and our lawmakers back home in fighting against this unconstitutional federal intrusion into our lives,” said Representative Fulcher.

