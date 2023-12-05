Cassia Regional hospital brings surgical robot to Burley High School

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Students at Burley High School got some hands-on learning experience Monday thanks to Cassia Regional Hospital.

A surgical robot can be seen at Cassia Regional Hospital performing surgery on patients, but Monday, students at Burley High School got to see how it works.

“This is a surgical assist robot that allows us to do laparoscopic surgery with a little bit more precision, we’re still the operators, we’re still the ones doing the surgery, but the robot here allows us to be able to function and to do that with some greater precision,” said Dr. Parkinson from Cassia Regional Hospital.

On Monday, the students at Burley High School got to see how it works, and even be responsible for moving the arms to try to move the elastic bands or pick up a five dollar bill.

Some of the students found it very fascinating, particularly the students who have an interest in going into medicine.

“I think it’s really cool, it’s going to make things more accurate and it’s going to provide more opportunities for more people,” said Romney Hobson, a senior.

“I knew a little bit, but I didn’t realize that like they just like, the surgeon is still there, I always thought robots did their own thing, but the surgeon is still there and actually operating on them,” said Luke Monroe, a senior.

Dr. Parkinson says he enjoys opening the students’ eyes to the possibilities for their future and teaching them how technology has advanced to improve the patient’s outcome.

“I think they are very fascinated; I think this is outside what they believed, or outside the realm of possibilities of what they believed occurred or could occur, in the operating room so I think this is really eye opening for a lot of this kids to see that this type of technology exists,” said Dr. Parkinson.

Vice principal Wray says partnering with Cassia Regional Hospital is just one way they can show the students the many opportunities awaiting them after they graduate.

“We love having outside stuff come in, it provides an opportunity for our kids to see real world, try some neat things, it’s almost like a video game for them, so it’s been a lot of fun seeing them try to do surgery on stuff,” said Andrew Wray, the vice principal.

