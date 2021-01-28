Gov. Brad Little to host news conference on COVID-19 vaccine

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little plans to address distribution and administration of the COVID-19 vaccine in the state during a Thursday afternoon news conference.

The news conference will be streamed live online and in this story at 1 p.m. and is expected to last about a half-hour.

Idaho has been receiving more than 20,000 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine per week. As of Wednesday, more than 100,000 vaccine doses have been administered in the state. View the updated breakdown of numbers on KMVT’s COVID-19 Tracker.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.